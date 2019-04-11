Ouko exposes MPs misuse of funds

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Auditor General Edward Ouko has once again exposed how Members of Parliament failed to account for millions of shillings meant for development projects under the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Ouko noted that despite the development projects being budgeted for, they have either failed to kick off or stalled.

Consequently, Ouko has also revealed how money meant for emergency funds has been diverted to other projects that were budgeted for while in other cases the legislators budgeted for non-existing projects.

Further, the queries which differ from constituency to constituency also show how bursaries were issued but had no supporting documents to prove who the beneficiaries were.

In a report tabled in the National Assembly last week by Leader of Majority Aden Duale, Ouko expressed concerns over how some of the projects that have so far commenced in the constituencies are substandard and have already started wearing out yet they have not been occupied.

Stale cheques

According to an analysis of the reports of 13 constituencies, Ouko revealed how some of the MPs issued old and stale cheques to make payments of goods and services utilised.

The worst affected constituencies include Keiyo North, South Mugirango, Bomachoge Chache, Mbita, Rongo, Alengo Usonga, Suna West, Uriri, Nyando, Kuria East, Khwisero and Homa Bay Town.

Audit review

Keiyo North is being accused of not accounting for transfers of CDF board worth Sh40.9 million, unsupported expenditure worth Sh40.6 million, Sh3 million spent on security projects that could not be accounted for, another Sh6.9 million that was spent on emergency projects which he said he could not confirm as to whether the money was used for the budgeted project as well as another Sh41.1 million spent on sports projects that could not be verified.

No value for money

Suna West is on the spotlight for Sh3.4 million bursary fund paid to two driving schools for the training of 255 youths which Ouko said he could not confirm the criteria used in selecting the beneficiaries and Sh1 million spent as sports expenditure for the procurement of sports materials which he said he could not confirm as tender documents and store records were not made available for audit review.

On construction of CDF office for the constituency, he raised concerns over Sh14.4 million paid to contractor yet the work done was of poor quality adding that there was no value for money.

Mbita is on the spot over unsupported allowances worth Sh13.2 million and unsupported expenditure on sports activities worth Sh3.3 million and irregular payment of gratuity of Sh3.1 million paid to three employees of the fund for serving for only one year.