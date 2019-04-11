Board upholds Kemsa tender award to supply ARV drugs.

Mercy Gacheche @mercytheboss

Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB) has upheld a Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) award for a tender to supply Anti-Retroviral (ARV) drugs.

The board ruled that Mylan Laboratories Limited would be supplying life-saving drugs, including ARVs for Kenyans in 2019. Kemsa had initially awarded the tender to Mylan labs but the tender was suspended.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals filed an application to the board challenging the award of the tender on March 18. Emcure was seeking the nullification of the tender award but the board dismissed the application saying Kemsa complied with the Constitution.

“The system of procuring the entity adopted complied with Article 227 of the Constitution. It was fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective,” the board said, adding that Emcure had not offered a valid pharmacy and poisons board retention certificate.