KPA officials grilled over inflated cost of Kipevu project

Corrupt officials at the Kenya Port Authority (KPA) and the Ministry of Transport could pocket up to Sh28 billion from the taxpayer after inflating the construction cost of the new Kipevu Oil Terminal.

It emerged yesterday the officials had inflated the cost of the tender from Sh12 billion to Sh40 billion. The tender was awarded to China Communication Construction Company (CCCC).

Already, 10 senior managers at the port have been questioned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Mombasa with six others among them managing director Daniel Manduku scheduled to be grilled this week.

Yesterday was the turn of former KPA managing director Catherine Mturi-Wairi to appear before the EACC detectives for questioning.

Mturi, who arrived at the EACC offices at 11am, informed journalists that she was “cooperating well” with the EACC officials. However, she claimed she was not aware of the information the anti-graft body wanted from her in regard to the tender because she had left KPA when the tender was awarded.

“If the tender happened in October, I had already left the organisation. I left towards the end of May. I have no idea what they want, therefore, I cannot say much as of now,” she said.

Left organisation

Top Transport ministry officials are also expected to be grilled over the scandal. EACC director in charge of lower Coast region Japheth Baithalu said they were investigating abnormal variation of the cost of the project.

“According to the reports in our possession, the contract was supposed to be Sh12 billion, but how the variations came and the figure rose to Sh40 billion is a surprise. We are now investigating what triggered the differences,” said Baithalu.