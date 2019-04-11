Dry weather spell to persist, warns Met

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Kenyans should brace themselves for an extended period of dry weather conditions as the effects of delayed March-April-May rains continue to bite.

The delayed rains will exacerbate the already delicate food situation especially in areas in the grip of hunger while crop farmers will plant late and thus suffer drop in output.

Yesterday, Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) said most parts of the country will experience dry and sunny conditions save a few areas which are expected to receive rains, but with reduced intensity.

The weatherman, however, forecast that the Central highlands, including Nairobi areas are likely to experience showers over a few places at night with occasional showers in the mornings and afternoons over a few places.

Forecast period

“Rainfall is expected over a few parts of the country during the first half of the forecast period. The second half is expected to be mainly sunny and dry,” the forecast indicated.

In the Western, Nyanza Central and South Rift Valley regions, the department forecast showers and thunder storms over several places at night paving way for sunny intervals this morning and showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers are expected over a few places at night and rains over a few places this morning in the South Eastern Lowland areas.

For the North Eastern region, rains are expected this morning and showers over a few places this afternoon. Showers are also expected this morning in the Coastal region and showers over few places in the afternoon.

The weather forecast came as the government moved to allay fears over the drought situation in the country saying it is under control and that intervention measures will be upscaled going forward.

Already, the government has used Sh1.85 billion for drought mitigation interventions in affected counties.

Five Cabinet secretaries led by Devolution’s Eugene Wamalwa, yesterday said further implications of delayed or depressed rainfall could also see widespread crop failure, water scarcity and inadequate pastures, loss of livestock, malnutrition and disease outbreaks, leading to more people in need of relief.

“Though the drought situation does not seem to be improving and could possibly worsen as reported by experts, the government has set aside enough resources and put in place necessary remedial measures to ensure there is enough food and water for the affected Kenyans to prevent any loss of life due to drought,” Wamalwa assured.

Government prepared

He was accompanied by his counterparts Sicily Kariuki (Health), Mwangi Kinjuri (Agricultre), Ukur Yatani (Labour) and Joe Mucheru (Information and Communication Technology).

The dry spell notwithstanding, the government yesterday insisted that it is prepared to deal with any arising eventualities.

Going forward, Wamalwa said there will be enhancement in coordination and interventions by both levels of Government on drought, even as he urged counties to establish an emergency fund to cater for such eventualities.