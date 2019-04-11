Guns fired as police battle KDF soldiers

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers and officers from Langata Police Station were on Tuesday night involved in a fracas that saw the uniformed officers engage in fist fights and 21 rounds of ammunition fired.

The 8pm incident left two police officers with minor injuries. Police headquarters says no one was shot during the fight.

The combat reportedly started when a traffic officer, who was attending to a traffic accident on Kitengela road, was confronted by a KDF soldier who accused him of blocking the road.

The soldier reportedly wrestled the officer down prompting his police colleagues on patrol to rush to the scene where they arrested and handcuffed the soldier and took him to Langata Police Station.

But minutes later, his KDF colleagues stormed the station with the intention of freeing him.

Gun shots

One of the soldiers is said to have assaulted the officer manning the station and another officer who tried to defend her. The second officer sustained an arm injury.

An alarm was raised and other officers responded with gunshots. No one was, however, shot during the incident. The soldiers were later subdued and handed over to military officials. Military Police officials are reportedly investigating the incident.