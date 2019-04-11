Swazuri allowed to access office

Former National Land Commission chairman Muhammad Swazuri (pictured), who is facing corruption charges, has been granted limited access to his former office to hand it over after his tenure ended in February.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti allowed Swazuri’s application to access the office for a handing over procedure and to pick his belongings. He must, however, be accompanied by the investigating officer in the graft case.

“The applicant is allowed to access the offices subject to him being accompanied by the investigating officer in this case,” ruled the magistrate.

Bond terms

Ogoti also directed that the application by the Director of Public Prosecutions seeking the cancellation of Swazuri’s bond terms be heard on May 5.

In the fresh application through Alexander Muteti, the DPP wants the bail terms cancelled citing interference with witnesses.

“The continued intimidation and interference with witnesses amounts to compelling reasons for which the bail should be cancelled,” reads the application.

DPP wants Swazuri to remain in remand pending the hearing and determination of the case. The prosecution accuses Swazuri of interfering with witnesses contrary to court orders.

Swazuri had earlier been allowed to access his office but the court warned him against interfering with witnesses after he successfully sought the review of the bail conditions before High Court judge Hedwig Ong’udi.