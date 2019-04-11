Murder suspect’s dad ‘shocked’ by incident

Winstone Chiseremi and Mathew Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

The father of the key suspect in the brutal murder of a final year student of Moi University’s school of medicine in Eldoret yesterday said he was shocked to learn that his son, whom he described as “humble”, killed his girlfriend.

“My son has never had a history of violence or indiscipline. I am yet to come to terms with the incident,” George Kinuthia, the father of Naftali Kinuthia, told People Daily.

Kinuthia was visiting his son at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital where he is being treated after he was attacked by a mob for killing Ivy Wangeci on Tuesday morning.

Wangeci was reportedly ambushed outside her hostel by the attacker who hit her with an axe before slitting her throat.

Murder mission

He said his son had not shown any signs of depression or related problems and that it came as a shock to the family when they learnt he had travelled to Eldoret armed with an axe and knife with the mission to kill his girlfriend.

“Although my son had complained about the change of his girlfriend’s attitude towards him, he had not shown any signs he might arm her,” he said.

The hospital’s chief executive Wilson Aruasa said the suspect would remain at the ward under medical supervision.

Eldoret East OCPD Lucy Kanani said they would record a statement from the suspect when he is discharged from hospital.

And in Wangeci’s Thika home, relatives and neighbours are yet to come to terms with the murder that cut short the life of the promising student. Neighbours described her as a social and disciplined girl.

Graduation party

According to a vegetable grocer who operates a few metres from Wangeci’s home, they had been eagerly waiting for her graduation.

“We had organised a graduation party for her as she is the only student to pursue medicine in the area. We had a lot of hope in our young girl but her life was cut short. It is a sad moment for this area,” she said.

When journalists visited Wangeci’s family home at Makongeni Phase 10, only a few of her relatives were at home.

They declined to talk to the media saying they were waiting for investigations to be concluded. There was information that her close family members had travelled to Eldoret to pick her body.

Student deaths

In Nairobi, a group of university student leaders called on the government to ensure justice for Wangeci.

Led by the newly elected University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) chair Ann Mvurya, the students lamented the increasing incidents of students dying under tragic circumstances.

“We have witnessed myriad cases of deaths of comrades. How many will we lose their lives in the hands of these murderers and how safe are comrades in campus?” posed Mvurya.