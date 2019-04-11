Hoarders, vendors push up flour prices

Consumers should brace for hard times ahead as food prices start picking up, even as large-scale farmers hoard maize while traders increasingly export the produce to some region market segments, value chain players’ claim.

Currently, in Kisumu and Nairobi prices have gone up to Sh3,000 per bag while in Eldoret a 90 kilogramme bag of maize is trading at between Sh2,700 and Sh2,800.

Interviews with government officers, private sector and farmers revealed that large-scale farmers are hoarding the produce while traders are exporting the commodity to the neighbouring countries mainly Burundi and Southern Sudan.

The two countries, according to value chain players, are suffering from severe drought ravaging the region and low production in the last short rains season.

Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Andrew Tuimur said that it is likely traders are exporting to some segments of the regional market.

In Tanzania and Uganda, said Tuimur, supplies have decreased thus prompting the traders to seek the Kenyan market.

Tuimur said farmers have delayed delivering their maize to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots even after the government increased the purchase price to Sh2,500 after pressure from various quarters from the original price of Sh2,300 in December.

United Grain Millers Association vice chairman Ken Nyaga confirmed that the ex-factory price of a bale of maize flour has shot up to Sh1,150 from Sh980 previously with millers warning that the prices would climb further as scarcity persists.

“If the scarcity persist price of a 2kg packet is likely to increase to more than Sh100 as from next week,” said Nyaga. NCPB acting managing director Albin Sang said in most depots there are few farmers delivering maize.

By end of last week, NCPB only received 418,000 bags from the small- scale farmers as large-scale farmers continue hoarding their produce hoping to make a killing once prices increase.

Last month the government announced that there were 46 million bags of maize in the country held by agencies such as humanitarian and relief bodies, the NCPB, millers and farmers. In 2018, the country realised 40 million bags of maize, the highest harvest in three years.