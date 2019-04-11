Treasury caught in a catch 22 position over interest rates cap

Treasury is finding itself in a tight spot as the clamour for the removal of interest rate caps hits fever pitch after realisation that credit to the private sector and households has dried up causing untold suffering to the economy.

“There is need to repeal interest rate caps and restore potency of the monetary policy which is essential in responding to shocks emanating from changes in the business cycle and stabilising growth,” said the World Bank in its State of the Economy Report.

“Continued retention of interest rate caps has constrained monetary policy space. With core inflation at five per cent, there is space to accommodate monetary policy that could be used to support growth if needed,” it added.

On one hand, if Treasury goes ahead and removes the caps it will also be forced to forego cheap domestic credit that it so much requires to bridge the revenue gap in the budget.

Credit cost

A removal of such a cap will mean that for Treasury to attract investment in government securities it must do so at a higher credit cost which means more expensive debt.

World Bank is the latest institution after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), Financial Sector Deepening and several local lobby groups who say the rate cap has crowded out the private sector and households.

As it stands now, interest rates have averaged at 13.5 per cent with Treasury offering government securities at around 12.2 per cent making such an investment attractive to financial institutions.

Analysts say that while interest rate capping was put in place with good intentions, to have banks lend to other sectors of the economy in a manner that is reflective of the benefits of the several banking sector reports, banks on the other hand opted for the short way out by lending to ‘secure’ government through Treasury Bonds and Bills.

Already, a court ruling has called for a re-wording of the Banking Amendment Act that created the law capping interest rates to comply with the Constitution which gives only the CBK and not parliament powers to come up with such a law.

Lending to SMEs

Other initiatives on the rate cap have bordered on a review of the structure and formulation of the law and even an introduction of by-laws to compel banks to lend to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and not repeal the law in totality.

There is a proposal to introduce credit guarantee schemes for SMEs. Banks also are not keen on having the rate cap removed and are instead calling for more innovative ways to lend to other sectors of the economy including the use of mobile money.