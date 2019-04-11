Why State’s plan to deliver 500,000 cheap homes could delay

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

The government’s ambitious plan to deliver 500,000 affordable housing units under the Big Four agenda could slow down, developers have warned, citing delays in putting in place the required structures to support off-take.

Among the biggest concerns by the private developers is the slow pace in putting up the National Housing Development Fund, which will guarantee uptake of the units.

Under the plan, the government has proposed a 1.5 per cent housing levy on salaries of those employed as contribution to the fund. The move has, however, been suspended by court after the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) challenged the government plan.

In his petition, Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli has argued that there was no public participation before the plan was implemented.

Risky market

Last month, the Employment and Labour Relations Court extended orders suspending the plan, even as it called on the two to reach an out-of-court settlement. The matter was mentioned on April 8.

Developers who are attending the East Africa Property Investment (EAPI) Summit in Nairobi, yesterday said delays in implementing the fund could slow their participation in the housing projects, where the State is counting on them to deliver 60 per cent of the houses.

“Private sector can only put up houses if they are guaranteed of returns. “It is a very risky market especially at the bottom of the pyramid so unless they are assured that they have a guarantee that these units will be taken up, it is very hard for them to invest,” the Architectural Association of Kenya President Emma Miloyo told journalists at the summit.

“Unfortunately, there has been a lot of resistance towards this housing fund which we were hoping would be operational by January,” she added.

Trust deficit

She attributed the resistance to “a trust deficit” in the country, adding that people do not trust the government with their funds.

The State is also expected to put into operation Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company, tasked with refinancing commercial banks, microfinance banks and saccos to provide affordable mortgages to the public.