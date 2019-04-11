Mauritius opens market for Kenyan farm produce

PSCU and PD Reporter @PeopleDailyKe

Mauritius has lifted a ban on several Kenyan farm produce as the two countries signed agreements to enhance trade between them.

The ban on avocados, baby carrots (sold at a smaller size before reaching maturity), beans and broccoli was lifted during bilateral talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his host Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth.

The move by Mauritius comes less than six months after the Chinese government opened its doors to the Kenya’s fresh produce.

Kenya’s export

Uhuru said lifting of the ban will help improve Kenya’s export to the Indian Ocean Island country and is a major boost for horticultural farmers in the country, especially women who are the majority in the sector.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria welcomed the deal, saying it will go a long way in helping the ordinary avocado farmers improve their livelihoods, savings, living standards and income.

“This is progressive news to Murang’a county being the largest avocado producer,” he said, adding that the county accounts to almost 60 per cent of all avocados produced in Kenya. During the bilateral talks, Uhuru and Jugnauth witnessed the signing of several agreements including the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) and an Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA).

Also signed was a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Co-operation for the Development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Export Processing Zone in Kenya.

Other agreements were an MoU in the field of tourism; an MoU in the field of Higher Education and Scientific Research and an MoU in the field of Arts and Culture.

Higher education

The Head of State said Kenya is bound to benefit immensely from the signed agreements and MOUs as they would help the country achieve its development goals particularly in manufacturing and job creation.

“Both countries can benefit from the proximity of each other to foster closer co-operation across many areas. I welcome the conclusion and signing of agreements in six areas during this state visit,”Uhuru said.

The President said that more bilateral engagements between Kenya and Mauritius will enhance existing cordial relations, thereby increasing trade and investment opportunities.

Several opportunities, he added, exist in trade and investment, financial services, agriculture, transport and communication, and in culture, education, tourism and research.