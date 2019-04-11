Sonko to face Senate over vacant deputy’s post

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

The Senate has issued Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko a fresh invitation after he failed to appear before its Devolution committee to shed light on his reluctance to appoint a substantive deputy governor after Polycarp Igathe’s resignation.

Yesterday, Sonko skipped the committee’s invite to respond to questions raised by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja on the irregular composition of the county government, which has been operating without a deputy governor and several executives for about 15 months.

Golich Wario (Tana River) threatened to issue summons to Sonko, should he defy the invites again. “We will issue fresh invites to Sonko to appear before us in the next two weeks,” said Wario yesterday.

However, Sonko’s Communication director Elkana Jacob told People Daily the governor informed the committee he would be away on official duty in the US on the invite date.