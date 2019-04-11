Court allows NPSC to appeal Sh3m award to sacked cop

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) intends to challenge the Sh3 million compensation awarded to a senior police officer, who had been sacked after failing a vetting exercise.

The commission said there is a critical question of law to be settled by the Court of Appeal on whether police officers, who were vetted in accordance with the law and shown the door deserve damages.

Court of Appeal Judge Martha Koome has, therefore, allowed NPSC to challenge the decision made on October 23, 2017 by Employment and Labour Relations Judge Nduma Nderi in favour of Sebastian Limbuta. He was reinstated one year after the award.

Justice Koome said the commission had presented convincing grounds that it was served with the judgment on November 24, 2017 after the date of filing the notice of appeal had lapsed.