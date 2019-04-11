Cover cost of post-kidney graft care, NHIF urged

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) now wants the national health insurer to incorporate post-kidney transplant care in its scheme.

KNH head of Renal Unit Dr John Ngige yesterday said as much as National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) pays Sh500,000 for kidney transplant, a greater challenge arises when most patients cannot afford post-surgery care.

Ngige said reduced number of patients, who would otherwise benefit from transplant, was alarming. He added that the post-surgery care proposal would be economically viable because the required drugs reduce with time.

The medic also expressed concerns that most kidney patients were not taking up transplant because of narratives that dialysis was cheaper than undergoing a transplant.

“I call it a disincentive which has been created by NHIF because it easily pays for dialysis two times a week at a cost of Sh9,500 per session. When patients go for transplant, NHIF pays Sh500,000 for the surgery, which is good enough because many can now afford the surgery, but the problem comes after the transplant,” said Ngigi at KNH.

He said patients require about Sh40,000 monthly to maintain the graft, failure to which organ rejection may occur.

“When patients are on lifelong medication, with time the requirement for drugs decreases. It makes a lot of economic sense for NHIF to start paying for post-transplant immune suppression so that more people can be moved from dialysis to transplant because it would be cheaper for NHIF,” he said.

He made the remarks even as he assured that the Kenya National Blood Transfusion and Transport Services Bill is now at an advanced level, which will see better regulation of the sector. If the bill is put in place, the donor organ pool for renal services will increase.

“Most patients end up without kidney donors. The way around this is to look at the legal framework, which will see to it more persons are accommodated and not necessarily within the family. Right now, the hospital is mobilising donors from the patients’ kin, who in some cases are not eligible donors because of diseases in some instances,” said Ngigi.

He said the bill would also open up an avenue to get kidneys from deceased donors, which will increase the donor pool.

The law also seeks to address outcomes of surgeries since there will be better auditing on what goes on in the sector.

There have been concerns that allowing donors that are not related to a patient’s relatives may open a Pandora’s box where people buy and sell kidneys.

The hospital is currently undertaking a programme which will see at least 15 -20 transplants annually.

Ngigi said there is increased demand within the chronic dialysis population, with at least 200 persons dialysing everyday, many of whom coming from counties.