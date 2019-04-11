New NPSC bosses to start work tomorrow

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Members of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) will today complete a three-day induction course at the Kenya School of Government, Lower Kabete, aimed at aligning them with their core duties.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i officially opened the induction course on Tuesday. Led by commission chairman Eliud Kinuthia, the team is expected to take up office tomorrow.

“We will be through by tomorrow as we set out to embark on the core duties of the commission from Friday, ” one of the commissioners said.

The commission has already outlined its 100 days rapid result initiative agenda top on the list being to promote police welfare.

Other issues that need immediate action include addressing backlog in police promotions, pending and determination of police disciplinary cases as well as transfers.

The commissioners; Eusebius Laibuta, Naphtali Rono, Alice Otwala, John ole Moyaki and Lilian Kiamba are attending the course.

Police welfare

Besides the six, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and his two Deputy Inspectors General — Edward Mbugua and Noor Gabow of Kenya Police Service and Administration Police Service respectively — are also commissioners of NPSC.

The former commission chaired by Johnston Kavuludi was accused of conducting bungled vetting process targeting officers’ financial probity, suitability and efficiency.

Although the commission primary mandate is police recruitment, promotion and police welfare, the National Police Service guide the commission redeployments operational mandate of the service under the command of the Inspector General of Police.