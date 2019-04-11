KRC builds 5,600 houses for flood victims

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Kenya Red Cross Society has constructed 5,700 houses for flood victims in 26 counties using the Sh1 billion allocated by the national government last year.

Secretary general Abbas Gullet said the houses are part of 6,000 which were to be put up for the victims.

He said the money has been utilised well to move families living out of areas prone to floods to higher grounds.

He said a report on how the funds were used has already been submitted to the Interior ministry to settle claims that the funds could have been misused by some politicians.

Speaking during a tour of the newly-constructed houses in Magarini, Kilifi county. The area was one of the worst hit by floods disaster last year.

More than 21,100 people were directly affected by foods in 26 counties were the worst hit by the floods last year.

Gullet said President Uhuru Kenyatta gave the humanitarian organisation Sh1 billion which was largely spent on reconstruction of houses destroyed by the floods.

He said Sh600 million was spent on building houses for victims while Sh100 million was spent on healthcare, Sh150 million on water and the rest on logistics and office matters.

“The report has been issued, we have done what we had to do, this is in line with the Big Four agenda on housing, no one has done this,’’ he said.

As per the plan, each family was being allocated Sh. 100,000 to build a one bedroom semi permanent house .

Gullet said in Kilifi county, the Kenya red cross was supposed to build 900 houses and so far 800 are complete while Tana river 1100 out of the 1800 houses are ready.

“Some of the victims begun getting into their houses since December as the houses. Others are in their final stages and will be ready in two weeks,’’ he said.

The Kenya Red Cross boss said the victims can now comfortably do farming on the low lands and live safely in the high lands where they have homes.

He challenged those alleging misuse of floods victims money on social media to go to villages that were affected by floods and witness the transformation.

Racheal Haluwa, a mother of five whose makuti thatched house was washed away by floods was displaced by floods did not hide her excitement upon said she was excited to get a new mabati roofed house at Kalongoni village .

“I left the flooded area after Kenya Red Cross built me a house. I now have to walk for three kilometres downstream to do farming and come back to the safer grounds,’’ she said.

