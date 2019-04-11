We’re reviewing KQ deal, says KAA boss

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) top management has declined a Privately Initiated Investment Proposal (PIIP) to operate, maintain and develop Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) for 30 years by Kenya Airways (KQ).

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Transport, Housing and Public Works Committee, KAA chairman Isaac Awuondo and managing director Jonny Andersen said the national carrier has no financial muscle nor technical capacity to run the East African region’s largest and busiest airport.

In its submissions to MPs, the two said KAA had identified significant gaps that must be addressed as part of the negotiations process.

Financial strength

“We have issues with KQ PIIP plan. What we ask ourselves is: Does it have financial strength or technical know how to run the airport,” Andersen posed. He added: “We must be sure that Kenya Airways have the capacity to run JKIA.”

However, the MD disclosed that KAA is yet to formally respond to KQ on the PIIP proposal maintaining the process will be informed by the outcome of the due diligence and negotiation processes.

The David Pkosing (Pokot South) led-committee is conducting a public inquiry into the PIIP, which was floated on October 3, last year. Kenya Airways (KQ) is seeking to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) specifically dedicated to operating, managing and operating JKIA during the concession period.

Andersen told lawmakers that they have engaged a consortium of transaction advisors comprising MMC Africa Law, KMPG and Saracen to provide a broad range of transaction advisory services in relation to PIIP.

He said the board is reviewing the plan to ascertain whether it provides value for money for KAA and if it complies with viability gap funding requirements set out in the PPP Act.

Accumulative debt

“We have written formally to KQ on the accumulative debt at least for the last two years and asked them to provide a credible payment plan,” Alex Gitari, KAA Chief Finance Officer disclosed, adding that the aviation sector contributes to 2.8 per cent of the GDP.

Awuondo came under fire from committee members with claims that he may be influencing KAA management into agreeing to an illegal “marriage” with the obvious conflict of interest.

Gitari explained the level of business and indebtedness demonstrates the extent of KQ and KAA symbiotic relationship which could be enhanced for the benefit of Kenya Aviation sector through closer collaboration and partnership.

Awuondo is also the group Managing Director of Commercial Bank Of Africa (CBA), one of the banks that converted debts owed to it by Kenya Airways into shareholding was hard pressed to explain his continued stay at KAA board.

MPs Tom Odege (Nyatike), (Sotik) Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango) Johnson Naicca (Mumias West), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) pushed for Awuondo to resign from either position.

“It would be one of the the reasonable and honorable thing for him to resign from either position,” Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose.

But Awuondo explained as Group Managing Director of Commercial Bank Of Africa (CBA) he was aware of the a glaring conflict of interest but clarified the CBA Kenya subsidiary had Chief Executive Officer who is engaged day to day running of the affairs of the bank.

“It could appear a conflict of interest, as group managing director and Chairman of KAA, however, I am not being involved in the day to day management of KAA, same is the case for KAA,” the KAA chairman noted.

