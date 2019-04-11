Eldoret woman carves a niche in car wash business.

As Lilian Nekesa, 25, pursued education, her dream was to get a white-collar job and scale up the corporate ladder. However, after acquiring a diploma in business management, finding a job was an uphill task. She says she sent hundreds of application letters but was not fortunate to get a job.

One morning, a friend informed her of a car wash job opportunity in Eldoret town, but for her, the work was meant for men. “What will my friends think of me when they find out I am washing cars ?” she wondered.

However, weeks later, Nekesa gathered courage and decided to take up the job temporarily hoping that by the time her friends found out she was washing cars, she would have quit to start a small business using the little savings from the job.

Four months later and Nekesa is still working at Railways car wash in Eldoret and has no intention of quitting the job anytime soon.

Nekesa admits the job initially had some challenges such as being discriminated against by some clients who dismissed her for being a woman, but over time she has built a client base who trust her.

“I previously used to hire men before Nekesa came but after seeing the great job she does, I am considering hiring more women,” said the carwash owner Edwin Oyanchi.

Nekesa’s story is similar to that of many youth in the country who have turned to odd jobs to sustain themselves because of the high unemployment rate in the country.

