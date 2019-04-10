NEWSPeople DailyWORLD

Sudan protests: 11 people killed in one day

April 10, 2019
he Sudanese government has said 11 people were killed on Tuesday in the capital Khartoum, including six members of the state security forces.

They died when the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) tried to disperse thousands of demonstrators who were calling on President Omar al-Bashir to step down.

Some soldiers helped protect the protesters and even shot back in the direction of the security personnel. The anti-government demonstrations began in December but intensified on Saturday.

Since then thousands of protesters have been holding a sit-in outside the military headquarters. -BBC Africa

