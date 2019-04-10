CIC Insurance to train co-op leaders in financial management

Co-operative Insurance Company (CIC) Group will today hold a training session for leaders from the co-operative movement in financial management.

The training being held in Nairobi is aimed at entrenching good corporate governance and prudent management of personal and corporate finances in co-operatives and Saccos. More than 300 CIC delegates will attend.

The development comes at a time when most co-operative movements and Saccos are accused of being involved in unethical and issues which have seen the movement lose millions to unscrupulous leaders.

Japheth Magomere, chairman CIC Group and also the President of the International Co-operative Alliance (ICA) Africa said that the co-operative movement, especially Saccos have in the past been faced by various challenges.

He said the challenges range from non-remittance of members’ deductions by employers, investment in non-core activities, non-performing loans, and changing technology amongst others.

“These challenges can be addressed through the adoption of modern management practices, as well as regular training of the leaders on topical issues,’’ Magomere added.

CIC Insurance Group has continued to play a critical role in the growth and strengthening of the co-operative movement for the last 50 years of existence.

“Capacity building, training and education remain critical for co-operative development in the developed and developing world and strengthening networks is crucial,” said Magomere.

CIC Group Chief Executive Officer, Tom Gitogo said that as a leading co-operative enterprise, the insurer has demonstrated a commitment to support the growth of co-operatives and co-operative enterprises by developing several insurance products to address the needs of the sector.

“The success of the company is a testament to the overall success of the co-operative movement in Kenya,” he added.

CIC Group has regional presence in Kenya, Uganda, Malawi and South Sudan and plans to expand to the rest of Africa in partnership with co-operatives, as per the international co-operative principle of co-operation.