7,000 NGOs face deregistration over taxes

At least 7, 000 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) risk being de-registered after failing to file returns. The NGOs Co-ordination Board said 4,000 out of 11,000 organisations had complied.

Executive director Mutuma Nkanata said it was unfortunate that despite being aware of the requirement by the law, most of the organisations are yet to comply.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Kisumu on Monday, Nkanata said deregistration, though the last option, was imminent if the said organisations fail to adhere to the law.

He said the board has given the affected organisations time to file returns and comply with the NGOs’ Act (1990) before drastic action is taken.

“We want them to take advantage of this window period to file their returns so that they are not affected when the board moves in to deregister those yet to comply,” he said.

If the NGO regulator makes real its threat, thousands of Kenyans working with non-governmental organisations that have not complied with set regulations may be rendered jobless.

The fate of projects run by the affected organisations also hang in the balance as the regulator moves to tighten the noose.

Nyanza region has 600 NGOs many of which run programmes on HIV/ Aids prevention and management, reproductive health, disaster risk reduction and agriculture.The meeting was part of the board’s initiatives to sensitise organisations on the need to file returns. — KNA