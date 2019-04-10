NEWSPeople DailyWORLD

Congo Ebola outbreak “far from contained,” U.S. aid chief says

People Daily April 10, 2019
Reuters

The deadly Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is far from contained, U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Mark Green said on Tuesday.

“In the last week we have seen a number of signs that the outbreak is far from contained. There’s a long way to go,” the top U.S. aid official told a U.S. congressional hearing.

Green said there is enough money to fight the outbreak, and that the United States is pushing for more vaccinations and the production of more vaccines. He said he is in close contact with international health officials.

