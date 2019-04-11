Senators protest proposal to ban organic manure

Hilary Mageka @PeopleDailyKe

Senators have protested the planned contentious crops regulations that seek to outlaw the use of raw animal manure, terming the move outrageous.

Senators Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma), Margaret Kamar (Uasin Gishu), George Khaniri (Vihiga), Sam Ongeri (Kisii), Ochillo Ayacko (Migori), Ledama ole Kina (Narok), Malachy Ekal (Turkana), Mary Yiene (Nominated) and Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu) laughed off the government’s plan, terming it punitive.

Speaking at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, the lawmakers linked the proposal to cartels who want to flood the country with substandard and synthetic fertiliser.

“I have no doubt this is a cartel movement. It is about time we compare government policies and existing legislation,” said Ledama.

Wetang’ula sought for a statement on the imminent ban on use of animal manure in crop farming.

He said they will not allow the ban.

“Instead, I will push for appropriate legislation to entrench use of organic fertiliser to seal any loopholes to be utilised by policy makers, who are on a fishing expedition,” he noted.

Economic sabotage

Wetang’ula sought a statement from the Agriculture ministry on the detailed explanation of the scientific studies behind the decision and the intention of the ban.

Ongeri said the ban amounts to economic sabotage on farmers and warned of policy makers trying to come up with laws through the backdoor.

The contentious proposal is part of the government’s move to tighten control on the sector by implementing the fourth schedule of the Crops Act passed in 2013.

Regulation 30(2) of the draft, set to be tabled in Parliament, which deals with the prohibition of use raw human sewage and raw organic manure states: “A grower shall not use raw animal manure for the production of food crops”.

But according to the Senators, organic manure is the safest method and vowed to resist any attempts to compel farmers to go for the expensive chemical fertilisers.

Khaniri said the proposal only points to the low quality of State officials trusted with the mandate of coming up with policies to guide the Agriculture sector.

Ridiculous policy

“I have served in Parliament for the last six consecutive terms. This is the most ridiculous policy I have ever heard,” Khaniri said.

Wamatangi said the ban will impoverish further small scale farmers who currently have to bear with high costs of production and low prices for their products.

“At this rate you will not be surprised if you hear a ban of breastfeeding. If you go to any supermarket the longest lines is on natural products. It looks like it is the weakest in the society who are being targeted,” said Wamatangi.