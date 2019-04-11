Invoking sentimentality with papers

Joyce Njoki Hiuko is a paper flower specialist and the founder of Boundless Creations. She talks to Njambi Wanjiku about her entrepreneurial journey.

Where did you get the idea and the passion to venture where few people have dared?

I met many people struggling to meet their dream event budget in order to ensure that their events were unique and colourful.

I began creating paper flowers to solve this problem and make most events budget-friendly for anyone planning with an added bonus that their guests get to go home with a piece of their event. It is also perfect for sentimental brides.

How long have you been in business generally and how old is Boundless Creations?

I have been in the wedding industry since 2015. I started out by working for a decor company. While there, I was fortunate to have a boss who took time to mentor me and introduced me to my first paper flowers pompoms.

Boundless Creations is now officially one year old. Boundless Creations specialises in making paper flowers for events such as weddings.

Why do you prefer them to the fresh ones?

I first learnt how to make fresh floral arrangements, but I would get so discouraged to see people throw them away immediately the wedding was over after I had spent hours on them. Paper flowers are reusable, best for brides with pollen allergies and the best part is the guests at each event get to take back home a piece of your event.

How long does it take to make paper flowers?

Time used is relative to the type, size and complexity of the flower, but a good estimate would be approximately 20 minutes per flower.

Did you go to school or get training to learn this art?

No. I taught myself how to make each flower design through engaging with different online platforms.

Do you teach people how to make paper flowers? Is it free or at a fee?

I am yet to teach anyone outside my team, but I would be willing to if I was approached. As a matter of fact, I am almost done formulating a curriculum with the idea of introducing it in learning institutions.

You have special packages for various occasions ranging from Sh1,000- Sh5,000. Are these prices fixed or are they negotiable?

Most of my package prices are fixed but we can negotiate to ensure that you get the best value of the package. Costing is also relative and highly dependent on the type, size and design of the flowers as well the occasion that the flowers are needed for.

What was your first job and did it help you get the skills you have in running your business?

My first job did not last as I had just found out that my son has cerebral palsy. I was not emotionally capable at that point to juggle all that was happening. On my second job, I got to learn the ins and outs of running a business, and it is still how I run my business to date.

What challenges did you face when you started Boundless Creations considering that you were operating another business, Ariella Events?

I started doing the paper flowers while still running Ariella. I, however, realised that my passion for making them kept growing and that there was a potential niche for them that I could tap. I then opted out so that I spend more time mastering the art while under Boundless Creations.

Why did you leave Ariella Events?

My business partner and I got to a point where we had different paths for growth as individuals and in business as well. She has a gift in event planning and she needed to keep growing in that sector and I have a gift and passion in paper flower and Do It Yourself (DIY) projects and I needed to grow in that sector. We, therefore, had a mutual and amicable parting. We are still good friends.

What are the top reasons for your success in business?

It’s definitely the uniqueness of the product, consistency in growth and the relationships I have built with my previous clients.

What challenges have you had to deal with in recent times?

Lack of particular colours in the market has been a great setback. It is also a huge task to cut lots of papers when I have a huge order to complete.

What’s your biggest business mistake so far? Have you been able to overcome it?

At the beginning, it was discovering which type of paper was consistent with the glue I was using and those that were incompatible. Unfortunately, I learnt this the hard way. I made an order with the wrong type of paper and the flowers started to fall apart. I was so discouraged, but since I now understand why, it has never happened again.

Who has had the biggest impact on your career and why?

My husband and my mum have had the biggest impact in my business. They are always encouraging me to keep growing and to keep being innovative.

What are your future career plans?

I would like to be the number one photo backdrop and paper flower specialist in Africa. I believe that everyone deserves to have a beautiful event even those in areas that have difficulty in accessing fresh flowers or people with pollen allergies. I would also like to teach the art to upcoming entrepreneurs.

Where are you based?

I work from my home in Syokimau as I take care of my children.

What is your message for aspiring young businesspeople and entrepreneurs?

When you get an idea that you are passionate about start! The first step will lead you to the next step and eventually to growth. Discouragement will be there but do not let them hinder you; use them as motivation to keep growing.