FeaturesPeople Daily

Thimlich named Kenya’s seventh World Heritage site

Barry Silah April 11, 2019
2,420 Less than a minute
Curator in-charge Kelvin Saitoti at Thimlich Ohingo Cultural site. Photo/NOVEN OWITI

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Migori county is set to be on the world map after its historic site,  Thimlich,  is inscribed in the World Heritage List by Unesco, the National Museums of Kenya  (NMK) announced on Tuesday.

During the forthcoming Easter holidays, the site in Nyatike sub-county will be officially inaugurated as the Seventh World Heritage Site in Kenya. This is expected to elevate the profile of Migori County as an ideal tourism destination.

Thimlich Ohinga Cultural Landscape is an indigenous traditional architectural site built in the 14th century. Its construction is characterised by a three phase dry stone laying technology, which is not known to exist anywhere else.

The complex comprises four main enclosures while  the surrounding walls consist of  meticulously arranged stones of irregular shapes and sizes. These constructions characterize the early settlement of the Lake Victoria Basin.

The launch is expected to be attended by Ann Therese Ndong-Jatta, Director, Unesco Regional Office for Eastern Africa and Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia, NMK Director General and hosted by Governor Okoth Obado.

Show More

Related Articles

April 11, 2019
2,459

Guardiola believes first leg loss to Tottenham was better than a 0-0 draw

April 11, 2019
2,482

Woods sends stark message he is ready to win his fifth Masters

April 11, 2019
2,472

All routes lead to Coast this Easter, again!

April 11, 2019
2,531

Court allows NPSC to appeal Sh3m award to sacked cop