Thimlich named Kenya’s seventh World Heritage site

Migori county is set to be on the world map after its historic site, Thimlich, is inscribed in the World Heritage List by Unesco, the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) announced on Tuesday.

During the forthcoming Easter holidays, the site in Nyatike sub-county will be officially inaugurated as the Seventh World Heritage Site in Kenya. This is expected to elevate the profile of Migori County as an ideal tourism destination.

Thimlich Ohinga Cultural Landscape is an indigenous traditional architectural site built in the 14th century. Its construction is characterised by a three phase dry stone laying technology, which is not known to exist anywhere else.

The complex comprises four main enclosures while the surrounding walls consist of meticulously arranged stones of irregular shapes and sizes. These constructions characterize the early settlement of the Lake Victoria Basin.

The launch is expected to be attended by Ann Therese Ndong-Jatta, Director, Unesco Regional Office for Eastern Africa and Dr Mzalendo Kibunjia, NMK Director General and hosted by Governor Okoth Obado.