Tourists arrive in Kenya after ditching South Africa

Apart from xenophobic attacks in parts of South Africa, Idai cyclone that has devastated parts of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, has conspired to deny Southern Africa region thousands of tourists this Easter holiday

Hotels in Masai Mara National Reserve have started welcoming tourists who were destined for South African national parks and game reserve, but were forced to cancel the tour because of violence and xenophobic attacks.

Osero Lodge, Kimana Camp, Angama Camp, Sekenani Camp and Centrim Lodge are some of the hotels hosting tourists who would have spent the Easter holiday in South Africa. “We expect more visitors who would have visited Southern Africa during the Easter weekend and shortly after,” says Lily Waddington of UK Magical Travel Ltd.

Her tour company had booked 865 tourists from UK to beaches in South Africa this month. A big bulk of her UK Magical Travel clients will now spend the holidays at the Kenyan coast, says Lily, adding that some of them will also visit Mara for game safaris.

Widespread flooding

Other tour operators had booked their clients to hotels in Kruger and Mpumalanga national parks. Apart from violence, the Idai cyclone that hit Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, conspired to deny Southern Africa tourists this Easter holiday. “The damage caused by the violence and the cyclone was too big for the tourism sector in that region. Kenya will reap from it for some time,” says Lily, who is also director of Osero Lodge in the Mara.

Cyclone Idai may have killed more than 1,000 people and left 400,000 homeless near the port city of Beira in Mozambique. It may be the worst weather-related disaster to hit the southern hemisphere, with 1.7 million people devastated by the cyclone in Mozambique and 920,000 in Malawi, UN officials told the BBC.

Flooding is widespread throughout central Mozambique, with roads and bridges washed away, said Gregory Carr, president of the Gorongosa National Park 160km inland from Beira.

The new development has put Mara back to life after several hotels, especially those located outside the park closed until June, the beginning of the peak season. Many workers sent on unpaid leave a month ago have been recalled to cater for the new arrivals and to prepare for domestic tourists during the long Easter weekend.

Staff recalled

“We are recalling our core staff to cater for the unexpected arrivals. Despite the harsh economic difficulties many Kenyans are facing, we expect locals to visit during Easter,” says Isaac Kasura, manager Entumoto Camp.

The ongoing upgrading of the 60km Narok-Sekenani road to bitumen, which is about 65 per cent complete, will ease road travelling. “Previously, tourists used to spend over three hours to reach Sekenani Gate navigating through the bad road. The elderly suffered and we incurred heavy costs,” says Njoroge Gichina, chairman, Tour Guides and Drivers Association.

Meanwhile, many guesthouses in Narok town anticipate brisk business by hosting Kenyans who cannot afford to pay high accommodation and meals rates in the Mara. They will be staying in the hotels, but spend most of the four days in the park viewing the wild game.

Seasons, Chambai Springs, MaraLink, Park Villa, Kims Villa, Mara Frontier and Mau Summit are some of the hotels, which will be fully booked from Friday to Monday. “We have hired extra staff to cater for our visitors,” says Henry Nyaema, the proprietor of MaraLink, along the Narok-Bomet road.