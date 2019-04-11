Last minute travellers set to head upcountry

Harriet James and Seth Mwaniki @PeopleDailyKe

The Easter holiday is here and just like many other holiday seasons, many Kenyans are seeking places where they can take their families or friends for vacation. The majority of hotels and resorts say they are fully booked but others are waiting for last-minute travellers to cash in.

Patrick Ng’ang’a, product manager at Twiga Tours, says Kenyans planning to travel but not to the Coast are heading to Naivasha, Nakuru and parts of Masai Mara. At the Mara, several hotels are fully booked thanks to Easter holidays.

“Locals are more of last-minute travellers. When they miss Mombasa, their last resort is to book the Mara where they enjoy game drives, bonfires, Maasai dances as well as learning local culture,” says Mara Chui Marketing Manager, Jacqueline Ng’ungi. The resort is fully booked for Easter.

Serena, Sarova, Mara Chui, Keerok are all fully booked for the holidays thanks to the road trip lovers. According to Joyce at Sun Africa Hotels reservations, their two properties at Mara and Nyali are already fully booked.

However, Mahali Mzuri General Manager, Wilson Odhiambo says the Dusit D2 hotel terrorist attack in Nairobi in January affected bookings. “Though the camp will be full over Easter with international tourists, business has been slow, but picking up,” he said.

Daily flights

And while most hotels in the Mara are registering good bookings, daily flights to the destination are experiencing a low turnout. Fly540, Air Kenya, Jetways and East African Airlines are experiencing low bookings to the Mara.

Air Kenya Marketing Manager, Evelyn Chesimet, expresses the same concern with regards to the route. In January this year, Air Kenya suspended three routes to the Coast— Diani, Malindi and Lamu— to redeploy capacity to other routes. The carrier had experienced tremendous growth when they were plying the routes and were the pioneer airline to offer schedule flights into Ukunda and the oldest operator to Lamu.

Sadly, with the suspension of the flights, this Easter they are experiencing low turn- out to the other destinations-— Mara, Migori and Samburu. “Most Kenyans don’t get excited with the bush; they love the beach. We had more demand in Ukunda and Lamu when we were operating after Mombasa lost its alure. Lamu has fewer vehicles, is calm and relaxed,” she says.

Jambo Jet and Skyward airlines are reporting increased bookings to their coastal destinations. In anticipation for the number of travellers who will be heading to the Coast, some local charters have opted to offer discounts during the season. For instance, Safe Air Kenya, which began its operations in 2007, is offering discounted rates.

“Most Kenyans prefer heading to Mombasa during the holidays hence, this Easter, we will be operating some flights from JKIA,” says Kenneth Wadhwa, travel consultant at 940airtickets.com. The charter can carry 108 people and 400 had booked by Monday.

Samburu, too, is experiencing good bookings according to County Tourism Officer Justice Lesanjore. Speaking at the Holiday Expo at Sarit Centre in Nairobi last weekend, Lesanjore said Samburu is opening up as travellers seek to understand northern Kenya.

“We have received a lot of inquiries from people who desire to come to the region. Some people don’t know where Samburu is and once we’ve told them, they have booked to come and experience the beauty,” he said.

Geoff Mayes, tourism manager at Oserengoni Wildlife Sanctuary in Naivasha (who operate Chui House and Kiangazi Lodges) says business is about at par with last year. The conservancy is offering a 10 per cent discount on the second night on accommodation and a 50 per cent discount for the third night. “We still have rooms available. We’ve had to put an offer to attract customers,” he said.

At Sawela Lodge, an official who declined to be quoted said business is slower than last year, but they are almost fully booked. At Cray Fish Camp in Naivasha, Karen Wambui of reservations said the camp was not yet fully booked for Easter, adding that they are banking on last-minute bookings.

Meanwhile, some hotels in Mount Kenya region are anticipating booming business during Easter. At Misty Mount Lodge located in the outskirts of Narumoru town, management says they are already registering bookings above 90 per cent, an occupancy rate mostly witnessed during December holidays.

The hotel’s marketing manager Lena Mlay says bookings on discounted rates are 80 per cent foreigners, mostly from Asian countries. “In December, most guests were local tourists, but we are finding it different for the upcoming holidays because locals are hardly making bookings,” she said.

She said despite the high bookings, earnings are lower due to rising inflation and hotel charges are discounted compared to December holidays, which is a peak season.