All routes lead to Coast this Easter, again!

Munira Mandano, Harrison Kivisu and Harriet James @PeopleDailyKe

Hotels in the South Coast region are experiencing full bookings ahead of Easter as holidaymakers head to the sandy beaches.

Hoteliers at Diani Beach say the majority of visitors are locals from different parts of the country followed by guests from the East African Community region— Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania.

At Diani Reef Resort and Spa, Managing Director Bobby Kamani said the bookings stood at 70 per cent by last week, boosted by guests planning for weddings and honeymoons. “I also expect the remaining 30 per cent of vacancies to be filled up by last-minute bookings,” he said.

Most of the domestic tourists flocking to the Coast are from Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret and Thika. Patrick Ng’ang’a, Product Manager at Twiga Tours, says while Kenyans prefer to travel during public holidays, international tourists visit when there are few domestic tourists in the destinations. “Locals mostly travel during the festive seasons while international guests fly in during the gnu migration in the Mara and the June to September high tourism season countrywide,” he said.

Leisure Lodge Resort has chattered a 37-seater plane to fly in visitors from Nairobi this Easter to ensure they are not inconvenienced by the Likoni ferry. “Traffic will be busy and it’s difficult for tourists to get flights. They will be flown back after their holiday,” said the hotel’s Public Relations Manager Vivian Mtulis.

She said the hotel will be almost fully booked for the Easter holiday, with only few rooms remaining by last week.

Swahili Beach Resort’s Food and Beverage Manager Griffin Grinnell said the hotel is fully booked for Easter. “We have both domestic and international guests who have booked into the facility, but the majority are Kenyans. Availability of our seven spacious swimming pools is attracting families,” he said.

Overseas guests



Leopard Beach Resort also reported 90 per cent bookings for April, according to Residence Manager Joan Ndung’u. She said they were ready to host 300 guests, 60 per cent of them locals, 40 per cent from overseas. “We expect average booking for the rest of April because it is a holiday season when schools are closed with families getting down to South Coast for holiday,” added Joan.

Sairock Resort in Mombasa was occupied 70 per cent by last week.

General manager Robert Kiiri says the hotel anticipates 90 per cent occupancy by domestic tourists during Easter.

“Schools have closed and upcountry guests are trooping this way,” he said.

The hotel has lowered tariffs for customers from Sh8,000 to Sh7,000 for a night inclusive of bed and breakfast. “We have lowered our tariffs to ensure our clients get the best and enjoy them during this Easter Holiday,” Kiiri said.

Occupancy since January has hovered between 55 and 70 per cent at most Mombasa county hotels. “Currently, foreign tourism take a bigger percentage than domestic tourists,” said PrideInn Hotels MD, Hasnain Noorani.

More train coaches

PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort General Manager Mohammed Omar attributed the rise to an increase in domestic, international,chartered and direct flights to Mombasa. “There has been a 25 per cent increase in the number of holidaymakers choosing Mombasa as a holiday destination since January,” said Omar.

Responding to rising demand for travel to the Coast, Kenya Railways has increased capacity on its Madaraka Express (SGR) service from Nairobi to Mombasa over Easter.

“We have added five coaches on the Express service and another five on the Inter-County service from April 17 to 23. We will decide whether to add more coaches or to deploy additional coaches for a longer period based on demand,” said KR head of Corporate Affairs, Margaret Kawira.

Kamani of Diani Reef has commended the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) and the Ministry of Tourism for their continued proactive marketing initiatives of making Kenya attractive for international, local and regional travellers.

“You can see the Magical Kenya Open Golf event brought in many international and local attendees owing to its European Tour status. This is a sign that the marketing initiatives by KTB and the State continue to put Kenya on the map for higher tourism revenues. Because of these efforts, Kenya’s tourism sector significantly grew last year,’ he said.

Kamani is hoping this trend continues so the tourism sector can perform even better. “Sports and cultural tourism are at the forefront of the country’s tourism agenda since we are able to receive a new horde of travellers who are not only interested in visiting Diani Beach but are interested in gaining intangible value from their visit to our beautiful country,” said Kamani.

The director also hailed the recent visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, saying it gave a serious boost and renewed confidence in the tourism sector. Air France also increased flights to Nairobi, boosting the tourism industry.

“This visit could not have come at a better time as we want to reach out to more international tourists. Air France connects Kenya to more than 170 international destinations worldwide. We believe that the new flights will have a significant impact on tourism earnings this year,” he said.