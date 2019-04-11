Family, away from home.

The bid to reduce the number of children in institutions has focused the spotlight on what SOS Children’s Villages are doing

It is snack time at Tabitha Kemunto’s household. Seated around a dinner table on a Friday evening, her children gleefully swirl their soda-filled glasses. Playful shrieks ensue as, one by one, they leave the room to go and take up various house chores.

Within the confines of a pink storeyed house in the neighbourhood, another mother Edith Nkanata is getting ready to make dinner for her family as her children run errands outside.

Supportive community

From the outside, these households cut the image of any ordinary home except that the two are part of a community made of 16 similar homes that constitute SOS Children’s Villages, Buruburu.

The centre offers refuge to children that lack parental care. Within these households, there are children orphaned, abandoned or neglected by their families. Vulnerable children whose families couldn’t take care of them due to extreme poverty have now found a loving home at the SOS villages.

Started in 1973, SOS Buruburu has served as a home for numerous children, provided education and vocational training that equips them to become independent adults in the society.

“The facility is modelled around a home to ensure children have an experience close to that of a normal family. Each child is given a mother, brothers and sisters, a home and a supportive community environment,” says Walter Odhiambo, National Director, SOS Children’s Villages, Kenya.

Each house has 10 children under the care of a primary caregiver usually a woman. Having a mother and siblings of different genders and ages gives children the sense that they are in a conventional family. Combined, the houses make a village to give children the feeling of growing up in a community.

Alternative care

The village is then headed by a village coordinator, usually a male who plays the role of a father to the children. In the absence of the mother, the children are left under the care of another female carer they refer to as aunt.

An international organisation with presence in 135 countries across the world, SOS Children’s Villages was started by an Austrian child welfare worker, Herman Gmeiner to take care of orphaned and abandoned children after the World War II.

SOS is present in 47 countries in Africa and within the country it has five villages in Mombasa, Eldoret, Meru, Kisumu and Nairobi.

“It fills me with so much joy to know that the children have a shoulder to lean on and that they can count on me.

Forming a strong bond with them to a point that they are free to confide in me is priceless,” says Nkanata, who has been working at the organisation for the past nine years, first as an aunt and then as a mother.

Nkanata recognises the enormity of the task of shaping the children’s future. For many children in her household, she is the only mother they will ever know. Her role entails budgeting, instilling discipline in the children and offering them care.

The organisation admits children as young one month to 12 years. It works closely with government agencies including children officers, police and chiefs in admitting children to the centre. The government carries out a thorough assessment on abandoned or neglected children to ascertain that indeed they would be better off at the home and not anywhere else.

Children are only admitted at SOS after receiving consent from the government in form of a committal order from the courts. They are then released from the home when they are 23 years old, having gone through school up to college level.

There is wide consensus globally that institutionalisation has negative effects on the development and wellbeing of children. Under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and UN Guidelines for the Alternative Care of Children countries are making efforts to reduce the number of children in institutions and reunite them with their families.

“At SOS we recognise the need for children to grow up in a family. Children whose relatives we know have constant contact with their families, especially during the holidays. Under SOS’s family strengthening programme, we are taking care of more children within their families to ensure they are not separated,” says Odhiambo.

There are ongoing efforts by the government and several child protection organisations including SOS to draft alternative care guidelines.