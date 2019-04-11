Things men need to know about testicular cancer.

Testicular cancer is most common in men between 20 and 35 years. April being Testicular Awareness Month, Milliam Murigi tells us more about this particular type

1. It can be cured

Testicular cancer has the highest cure rates of about 90 per cent among all cancers. The cure rate is 100 per cent if it has not spread throughout the body (metastasised) but, like all cancers, it can recur.

2. Disease for the young?

The average age at the time of diagnosis of testicular cancer is about 33. This is largely a disease of young and middle-aged men, but about six per cent of cases occur in children and teens, and about eight per cent occurs in men over 55.

3. You can still be a man

The vast majority of men with testicular cancer have it in one testicle. After treatment, the remaining testicle produces all of the needed hormones that affect masculinity including hair growth, voice, and sex drive. The removal of a testicle does not affect the ability to have an erection.

The sperm count may lower because of treatment but it will not necessarily result in infertility. In some cases, testicular cancer or treatment can cause infertility, but this is not always the case. If there is any concern for infertility, sperm banking is a great option for later use.

4. Risk factors

The exact cause of testicular cancer is not known, but risk factors include undescended testicle (s), congenital abnormalities (for example, kidney, penile abnormalities), and history of testicular cancer (for example, family history or personal history of testicular cancer in one testicle).

5. Classification

Although testicular cancer can be derived from any cell type found in the testicles, more than 95 per cent of testicular cancers are germ cell tumours (GCTs)— the cells in the testicles that produce immature sperm. The main types of GCTs in the testicles are seminoma and nonseminoma. Nonseminoma tend to grow and spread more quickly than seminoma and chemotherapy is often effective in treating them.

The third type of testicular tumour is called a stromal tumour. They are not cancerous mostly and do not spread beyond the testicle. Testicular cancer can also develop due to the spread of secondary tumours— that is when another type of tumour spreads from a different organ to the testicles·

6. Treatments vary with type and stage

There are five types of standard treatments: surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, surveillance, and high-dose chemotherapy with stem cell transplant. Even in cases where cancer has spread widely, chemotherapy offers a cure rate greater than 80 per cent.

7. Survival rate

Men diagnosed with testicular cancer have a five-year or more survival rate after diagnosis.

8. Rarely spread to other parts of body

It is not very common for testicular cancer to spread to other organs, apart from lungs. If it has, however, the following symptoms may be present: shortness of breath (dyspnea), cough or coughing up blood (hemoptysis) from metastatic spread to the lungs or a lump in the neck due to metastases to the lymph nodes.

9. Diagnosis

Although it can sometimes be hard to detect, there are a handful of ways a doctor can diagnose testicular cancer. The first test is often an ultrasound, which can detect a tumour. There are also blood tests that can find high levels of certain proteins associated with testicular cancer. In some cases, a biopsy will be performed.

10. When to see a doctor

The most common symptom of testicular cancer is a painless lump or swelling in the testicle. Regular testicular self-examinations can help identify these growths early when the chance for successful treatment is highest. Other symptoms can include: A dull ache in the lower abdomen or the groin, sudden build-up of swelling in the scrotum, pain or discomfort in the testicle or scrotum and back pain. See your doctor if you detect any pain, swelling or lumps in your testicles or groin area, especially if these signs and symptoms last longer than two weeks.

