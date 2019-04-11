Involve media in war against radicalisation

Victor Bwire

Kenya is firmly on course in dealing with Violent Extremism (VE), although a number of challenges exist that need urgent attention from all stakeholders.

The changing dynamics including corruption, social and economic hardships and failure by authorities to fully implement amnesty for returnees all call for re-energised approach to the issue.

Additionally, new knowledge and information on the issue should be shared with stakeholders to ensure current interventions are evidence-based and target the most at-risk individuals, otherwise we risk reversing the gains made so far.

While government efforts have had very positive impact on the communities, they still remain a purely security approach, thus will need to support and expand at risk-individual’s interventions, including counselling, mentorship and integration activities for the returnees.

Media is critical in mitigating the effects of violent extremism as watchdogs on how resources and interventions are working, sharing the correct and current information on the matter and journalists being members of the community have vital information and experiences that are critical in the country’s overall strategy.

At a recent training undertaken by the Kenya Editors Guild at the Coast, it was clear journalists are also affected by radicalisation and are potential targets.

There is increased tension between national security agencies and the media whenever terrorists attack or when security agents are pursuing individuals involved in extreme violence.

Participants narrated how they have suffered attacks. A number of journalists have been labelled sympathisers and are currently under security agencies’ radar. Others have been openly called out for highlighting stories on the issue, hence live in fear, while others have been arrested and killed by suspects’ families.

The media, security sector players and other stakeholders have no choice but to come up with guidelines for covering terrorism and other emerging security threats. In a society threatened by terrorism and violent extremism, journalists will likely operate in an atmosphere of fear and threats.

A research report titled Preventing Violent Extremism: Understanding at-risk communities in Kenya identifies a number of issues that merit attention as the country forges ahead with implementing its Preventing Violent Extremism (PVE) programme.

Among factors that still provide room for radicalisation include small and weak social support for ex-gang youth or orphans, poverty that forces youth to join outlawed groups, failure to crack down the recruitment networks because of corruption, lack of trust between security agencies and communities and failure to properly man the new VE connection points.

While focus has been largely on men, the study indicates that women play a central role in radicalisation. The government’s returnee policy for youth in the affected regions is yet to materialise thus its implementation has slowed down the other interventions.

While the government launched the national strategy to Counter Violent Extremism (CVE) policy and a number of counties have developed the CVE County Action Plans and Development Plans, the issue of the amnesty and returnee policy remain unaddressed.

The study makes a number of recommendations, including better use of resources meant for VE activities, building trust within the various players, enhanced collaboration among the various players. However, the study fails to see media as a critical player in the CVE efforts who also need to be targeted in current interventions. – The writer works at the Media Council of Kenya and is a Journalists Safety Trainer