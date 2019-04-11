Has university education lost its allure?

James Okello Kuchio

“There is as much difference between the literate and the illiterate as there is between the living and the dead.”

If these words by Greek philosopher Aristotle were to apply in Kenya, then there would be nothing wrong with our education system.

Unfortunately, we are conflicted. We do not understand whether our universities are offering the ideal education or not. Does it really distinguish between the literate and the illiterate the Aristotle way?

If you lived in the 1980s, you definitely understand the zeal and zest that propelled learning in the universities and colleges. Something must have happened along the stretch of time.

And if it did, someone is either responsible for allowing things to go astray or watching over them as they go to the dogs. Clearly, the onset of education in humankind was genuinely intentioned and guided by clear principles.

Its agreeable that our grandfather’s employers, if they so yearned for competence, were more certain of extracting the best staff among the primary school graduates.

But the same can’t be said of present-day Kenyan university graduates. At this point in the life of our country, one fails to understand if the problem is the system or the people in the system.

Much as we may blame the change of education systems over time, I doubt the transition from 7-4-2-3 to 8-4-4 had any detriment to the classroom instructional process.

Instead, I believe syllabuses have changed for the better and those which have remained at default have consistently been edited times without number, also towards perfectionism.

But why is it that good communication and time management skills are now counted among rare species in our midst?

Search for truth

Arguably schools are conflicted and education system is at war with itself. We assume that by hurrying our learners through the system, without the benefit of skills and values, they will suddenly become whoever we dream of them.

At the fall of things, we are quick to scream that there are no jobs for youth. Do we really understand why they miss out jobs after university education?

Let us take a mental walk through schools in our contemporary Kenya. A typical university graduate willingly approaches a local primary school as a job- seeker, not because that is where he is best suited, but because he feels inferior working in the idealised workplace.

No question marks about the authenticity of his university degree. To his disappointment, he misses out the job he thought was a walkover. One wonders why his cheap labour is turned away so easily.

Some say, “These young graduates are inexperienced” or “You cannot trust a present-day university graduate.” In other words, there is some truth universities appear to take away rather than add value to students they train.

It is high time we understood what education must do to our children and society. Let us begin from the days of Plato and Aristotle, the forefathers of truth who piloted education. They chased values and were honestly guided by innermost convictions in search of truth.

Courtesy of their ideals, universities will only add value to students if there is a deliberate effort among institutions and individuals to train young minds to appreciate knowledge and values.

They must learn what humility means in workplaces. They must have society interests at heart. They must be prepared to solve problems rather than cry about them. Until this happens, we might not realise the actual benchmarks of quality university education. — The writer is a Master of Education student at Pwani University