Man builds road single-handedly to save villagers from long walk

A man in Kaganda village Kiharu Constituency, Muranga County has been earning praise after volunteering to dig a road to save villagers from having to take a long walk to get to the nearby shopping centre.

Nicholas Muchami, 45, who is a casual labourer, decided to build the road after the previous road was blocked by the land owner who accused villagers of trespassing on his land.

Meanwhile, bushes cover the public road, making it impassable. The residents of Kaganda village in Muranga County were then forced to use an indirect route about 4km (two-and-a-half miles) to get to the shopping centre.

Mr Muchami spent six days digging the road manually. He has cleared and levelled 1.5km of the road and plans to complete the remaining section later after earning more money to sustain himself. His story was highlighted on Facebook.

“I had made desperate appeals to the local leaders to have the road built but all in vain. It was then that I decided to build it using my farm tools for the sake of women and children and to save time,” he said. Even though the road is incomplete, it is already being used by pupils attending the nearby primary and secondary schools.