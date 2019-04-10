Uchumi remains in slumber mode as investors stay away

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

Uchumi, once the largest supermarket chain in Kenya, is facing an uphill task to remain afloat amid a stand-off with its creditors and suppliers over unpaid debts.

The government which owns 14.67 per cent stake in the loss-making retailer is also reluctant to pump cash into its operations after previous bailouts failed. Investors have also stayed away from injecting capital into the business, leaving Kenya’s only listed retailer, on the brink of insolvency, even as it continues to lose staff and premises to competitors.

The retailer which owes suppliers and its creditors more than Sh3.6 billion has been seeking a strategic investor in a capital injection plan since its financial woes deepened in 2016, when it started sinking deeper into losses mainly blamed on mismanagement.

New York-based private equity fund-Kuramo Capital was in 2017 linked with the retailer in a Sh3.5 billion capital injection deal, but the PE fund bailed out later in what experts termed lack of a feasible return on investment.“Nobody wants to put their money where they are not sure of returns,” said Patrick Mumu, a research analysts at investment firm-Genghis Capital.

Funding plan

Mumu who spoke to People Daily yesterday added: “There is no likelihood of a bail out by the government which will worsen the situation for Uchumi.” Efforts by the government to bail out the retailer have severally hit the rocks as it continues to wallow in losses year-on-year. In 2016, the government drew a funding plan of Sh1.8 billion to bail out the retailer with the fraction of Sh500 million being released in January 2017.

A second portion of Sh700 million was released later in December with the remainder Sh600 million skipping into 2018. Uchumi has been counting on the sale of its assets, among them a Sh2.8 billion parcel of land in Kasarani, to help restock.

In November last year, it said a buyer for the Kasarani land had been found and was expected to sign the final deal in the same month where a church-owned company- Jewel Complex Ltd was the buyer.

According to court files during the period, a Sh330 million deposit had already been paid. It is, however, not clear if the retailer has secured the balance as suppliers continue to pile pressure on the management for clearance of monies owed to them.

The current competition in the market is also not doing the retailer any good. The country’s retail space has continued to record increased activities by both local and international players, who have capitalised on the expanding Fast-Moving Consumer Goods market.

Foreign brands which have made inroads in the country include French retail chain-Carrefour which recently announced it recorded sales worth Sh13.9 billion from its Kenyan outlets last year. The retailer has been expanding its presence in the country, occupying spaces left out by local struggling supermarkets mainly Uchumi and Nakumatt, currently under receivership.

Other major foreign brands include Choppies Enterprises Kenya, Game Stores and Shoprite Kenya which recently opened its third outlet in Nairobi.“There is a huge opportunity that international retailers are capitalising on. They are taking up prime space our local retailers were occupying and utilising it well,” Cytonn Investment Senior Manager Johnson Denge told People Daily in a phone interview.

He, however, argued that the retail space in the country is still wide, offering an opportunity for everyone, hence the Uchumi woes should be blamed on failed management rather than competition.

The formal retail penetration in Kenya is currently at between 30 and 35 per cent, which is low compared to markets such as South Africa where it is at 60 per cent. “Uchumi’s troubles are mainly on governance. The foreign retailers have come in with good management and governance which has seen them do well. We also have other small retail stores which are doing well,” Denge said.

Big boys

Local medium and small retailers giving the big boys competition include Budget Supermarkets,Chandarana, Eastmart supermarkets, Quick Mart Supermarkets, Karrymatt Supermarkets and Kassmart Supermarkets among others with the country having about 30 major brands which would be considered Tier II.

Uchumi has lost more than 25 branches in the last three years, including closing shop in Uganda and Tanzania where it had established a viable clientele. Financial expert Aly-Khan Satchu yesterday termed the retailers situation “a Groundhog Day”, a phrase used to explain a situation in which events are or appear to be continually repeated.

“It’s no longer possible. It’s a ‘’zombie’’,” Satchu described the retailer and its turnaround plan, “We need to forget this reverse Darwinian system where we rescue the unfittest. It’s all about corporate governance.”

Retail Traders Association of Kenya Chairman Willy Kimani has described the situation as a transition, noting that other smaller players are growing to fill in the space, which remains wide. On the international players, Kimani said: “They are coming to fill in the vacuum.”

It is not the first time the 44-year old retailer (Uchumi) is down. In June 2006, the retailer closed down, albeit temporarily, and was placed in receivership after 30 years of business, a move that was described as “one of the greatest corporate disasters in independent Kenya history”.

The retailer has given creditors two options; either they take 30 per cent of what they are owed or risk losing all their money in case it is wounded up.

During his State Of the Nation address last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta acknowledged the tough times in the local retail space, but remained positive on economic growth.

“It is worth noting that, despite the challenges facing the wholesale and retail trade, the sector has attracted new international supermarket chains and continues to support the expansion of domestic players,” he said.