Mt Kenya United pray for miracle as relegation looms

Mount Kenya United are edging closer to dropping out of Kenya’s top flight with every passing match day. Mount Kenya are rock bottom with 13 matches remaining before the season concludes and with financial constraints dogging the team, the future could not be bleaker.

Their only shining star Boniface Mukhekhe sensed the impending doom and jumped ship, joining AFC Leopards on the eve of the mid-season transfer deadline, leaving them stranded like a rabbit in the headlights.

To put it in perspective, the team has won a paltry three matches and mustered as many draws in 21 league games, making it 12 points out of a possible 63. Thirteen games are enough to salvage their season but with the club having not paid their players for the last five months, coach Melis Medo may not find the right words to motivate them. Besides, their remaining matches are not a walk in the park.

They are eight points off the play-off position and must pick points especially against relegation rivals to mount a successful fight. With fixtures against Zoo FC and Posta Rangers still on the cards, Mount Kenya have a possible fighting chance.

Their three victories so far came over Mathare United, AFC Leopards and Zoo while they picked draws against Ulinzi Stars, Vihiga United and Kariobangi Sharks. They can launch a fightback in their next fixture with Posta Rangers. Posta are beatable and have lost the second highest number of games, 12, but with Chemelil and Homeboyz lined up next, Mt Kenya will be lucky to pick a draw.