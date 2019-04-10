Experts believe return of local stars to Kenyan league is motivated by Afcon tourney

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

A desire to be included in Harambee Stars final squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) set to take place in Egypt in June could be the reason behind the high number of Kenyan players who have returned to the local league lately.

In the last four months, several Kenyan players, who were playing abroad, have rejoined the SportPesa Premier League, begging the question, what has suddenly become attractive locally?

AFC Leopards lead the way with Paul Were and David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng recently rejoining the club after stints in Greece and Sweden respectively while Tusker FC have re-signed midfielder Noah Wafula from Vipers of Uganda.

Besides these midseason transfers, Kenneth Muguna had returned to his former club Gor Mahia late last year after a short stint with Albanian side Tirana before former Harambee Stars captain Dennis Oliech’s made headlines by joining K’Ogalo at the end of 2018.

Before Oliech, 2011 Player of The Year Kevin Kimani, who now plays for 2008 champion Mathare United, had returned to the local league after playing in Belgium, Greece, Middle East and South Africa.

While the players are expected to steer their teams to their respective objectives, experts have termed the returns a move aimed at getting more game time ahead of the June 21 to July 19 tournament in Egypt.

“Form will play a key part on who makes the final team. You might be a good player but if you are not in good form then chances of making it to the final squad are limited.

The returning players have a lot to prove in terms of fitness and form and making it to the Afcon squad should be a bonus, but it will not be automatic,” said former Kenyan international Titus Mulama, a member of Stars class of 2004 that last featured at Afcon.

However, former Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, who led Kenya to the 2004 Afcon in Tunisia is of a different opinion. “I do not think anyone is likely to make the team just by returning to the Kenyan league. Coach Sebastian Migne already has his probable team in mind and it will take something special to impress him in the next two months,” Mulee told People Sport yesterday.