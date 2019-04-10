Wanga ready to hurt former club Leopards in Machakos ‘Ingo derby’

James Magayi @PeopleSports11

SportPesa Premier League leading scorer Allan Wanga will not hesitate to slay his former club AFC Leopards when Kakamega Homeboyz clash with Ingwe in the second leg of a hotly-contested match billed ‘Ingo derby’ at Machakos’ Kenyatta Stadium today.

Wanga, with 11 goals to his name so far, is a former Leopards striker and a great fan of the club which released him five years ago.

But his current status at Homeboyz and pursuit for a second career golden boot gong places his ambitions a direct collision course with Leopards’.

He showed a ruthless streak against Ingwe last year when he netted a double as Homeboyz won 3-0. He again captained Homeboyz to another three-goal hammering of Ingwe in the first leg and is looking to add on that tally today.

“I am at Kakamega Homeboyz now. This is my home and I will do my best for the club against any team. There are no soft spot for any team so any chance to score will be ruthlessly utilised. I have the drive to capture the golden boot and I don’t care which teams suffer in the process,” Wanga told People Sports yesterday.

Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti is also a Leopards old boy who captained and coached the club at various stages in his career before he was booted out as assistant coach three years ago.

Stern test

Muyoti will, however, receive a stern test against rejuvenated former giants Leopards under the tutelage of Rwandan Andre Casa Mbungo. “Rebuilding is a gradual process and we are on it. Once we hit a certain gear, we will be unstoppable,” said Mbungo, whose team has been boosted by the return of Paul Were and Boniface Mukhekhe, although the duo may not feature in today’s game.

In the first game to be staged at Kenyatta Stadium, former Sofapaka hit man Ezekiel Okare will be aiming his shots against Batoto Ba Mungu who host Ulinzi Stars. Okare has failed to rekindle his devastating form of old at Ulinzi but it is in such games that instincts are rediscovered.

Sofapaka look to further cut Gor’s lead at the top to just one point and consolidate second position. The team is enjoying an impressive run under John Baraza while Ulinzi is displaying their most inconsistent form in the league this season.