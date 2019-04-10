Mixed fortunes for giants in hockey, basketball contests

Reigning National Secondary School Games girls’ handball champions Moi Girls Kamusinga began their title defence on a winning note when they humiliated coast representatives White House 19-7 in their first match at the ongoing event at Shanzu Teachers’ College yesterday.

Kamusinga were dominant in the first half, winning it 11-2 after their opponents failed to withstand outstanding shots from Mildred Nyongesa and Naomi Wamalwa.

Nyongesa scored nine goals as her side won ahead of today’s second group stage showdown against Nairobi champions Dagoretti. It will be a must win tie for Dagoretti after succumbing to a 27-18 defeat at the hands of Kiringara in their first match.

Other winners

Christine Kathure of Kiringara steered her side to a first win when she netted eight goals after a good link-up play with Florence Atieno. In the boys’ category, debutants Mbooni suffered a 38-19 loss against 10- time national champions Kimilili while Nairobi kings Mang’u narrowly won 10-18 against Saniak.

Mangu’s Anthony Demba managed seven goals to steer his side to the win after a nail-biting encounter. In another match, Hospital Hill downed White House 27-15 with Amos Okwaku netting nine goals for the winners while Fidely Metei and Fanuel Mwingaro netted five goals each for the losers.

In another match, Karandich humiliated North Eastern’s Valentine 57-1.

In boys’ hockey, defending champions St Charles succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Kamusinga courtesy of Felix Kisa’s goal while Nairobi School lost by the same margin to Homa Bay High School.

In girls’ hockey, debutants St Joseph’s from Kibwezi grabbed their first win, a 1-0 triumph against Taatasis, while St John’s Kaloleni from coast region drew 1-1 against Nyamira.