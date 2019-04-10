Laiser Hill, Kaya Tiwi begin title defence on a high at Secondary Schools extravaganza

Lynette Matheka in Mombasa @PeopleSport11

Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) boys’ basketball defending champions Laiser Hill got their title defence off to a perfect start following a 82-33 thrashing of Aga Khan Academy in their opening Pool ‘A’ match.

The Rift Valley-based school started brightly, denying the hosts scoring chances as the first quarter ended 17-6 in their favour.

George Mayienga’s side stretched their lead in the second quarter with a 19-8 scoreline to head to the breather with a 22 point lead.

The second half was not different as Aga Khan, seemingly resigned to their fate, let Laiser Hill command the contest.

Marial Malek was unstoppable, sinking in 18 points for the holders while David Otieno registered 10 for Aga Khan. “We used our point guards to win the match.

Our opponents defended against our big men and we had to go on the offensive using our guards which worked well,” said Mayienga. Laiser Hill face Alliance High today and the tactician believes their ability to stay calm and stick to the game plan will give them an edge over their group stage opponents.

“We respect every opponents and Alliance are not different. I have not watched them but we believe our system works and the players know what is expected of them.

There’s no complacency whatsoever,” added Mayienga. In another boys’ Pool ‘A’ match, Alliance picked an easy 77-17 win over North Eastern’s Darul Hikma.

Kaya Tiwi rule

In the girls’ category, holders Kaya Tiwi outplayed Mua Girls on all fronts to cruise to a 110-29 victory. The win, achieved in 27-8, 28-5, 28-10 and 27-6 in all the four quarters, started Kaya Tiwi’s campaign for a fourth straight title.

“Despite the win, we did not play to our full capacity and that was largely due to the conditions of the court.

However, we also need to avoid fouls and make use of the boards rather than the rims while on fast breaks,” said Kaya Tiwi captain Yvonne Atieno.