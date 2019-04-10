KCB, Kabras in Kenya Cup semi-finals await to know opponents

Kenya Cup finalists, defending champions KCB and Kabras Sugar resume action on May 4 with semi-final action against opponents to be known.

KCB shall be waiting for the winner of the Ngong Road derby pitting Kenya Harlequins and Impala as Kabras await to host first semi-final in Kakamega against the winner between Nakuru and Mwamba.

In a repeat Cup quarter-finals, Quins will play their next door neighbours in a derby set to produce KCB’s opponent.

All the top four teams won their respective round of 16 fixtures to decide their final standings fate as fifth-placed Mwamba and Impala lost their respective matches but gained on a bonus point each and Nondies loss to secure the last two slots.

Impressive season

Menengai Oilers registered another seasonal upset against Mwamba last weekend off a commanding 32-22 win at the Nakuru Showground to finish the season with an impressive season on their first Cup run, losing half the matches but won six and drew two to finish a place behind seventh-placed Nondies as Homeboyz and Blak Blad finish the season ranked ninth and 10th respectively.

Nondescripts fell three places on the standings to sit seventh off a closely contested 12-15 loss to third finisher Harlequins at RFUEA Grounds to pick a losing bonus in their last match which nonetheless knocked them out of the top six contention.

KCB finished second and two points behind Kabras to pair with the winner between third (Harlequins) and sixth-placed (Impala) teams as Kabras is set to host the winner between fourth (Nakuru) and fifth (Mwamba) placed sides.

The defending champions however went through a hard time finding the try line in their weekend clash win against Homeboyz (10-3) at Jamhuri Grounds whilst Kabras playing away to Impala in the absence of top try scoring machine – Philip Wokorach and Dan Sikuta on international duties, went through a hard time for 32-22 win over the hosting Sarries.