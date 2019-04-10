Amira Sailors determined to succeed after wins

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Amira Sailors are on the upward trajectory if their first two games to the 2019 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women Premier League is anything to go by.

On Sunday the side coached by Thomas Muchemi fought back from a goal down to eventually beat Kenyatta University 2-1 in a women’s premier league match played at the City Park Stadium.

Their first match of the season mid last month was even sweeter; the side had forced record champions to a goalless draw.

Telkom dropped points for the first time in the top-tier league since July 2016 when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Strathmore University before finishing both the 2017 and 2018 with a 100 percent record.

New signings

The signings of six players Sarah Bonareri (striker) Cynthia Walucho (defender), Olympia Chepchumba (midfielder), Linet Lusinde (striker), Brenda Omaido (midfielder), and Samantha Yvette (midfielder), is yet another reason behind the confident show.

Kenya international Pauline Naise who has previously turned for United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) has lauded the team spirit from her teammates saying that has been one of the main reasons behind the team’s rise.

The forward who scored the first goal before Sheila Chebet’s winner in the encounter against KU to take her side joint top of the women’s table standings with Telkom with four points says the team has outlived the punching bags title.

“Watch out for new Amira,” Naise told People Sport.

“There is a certain urgency shown across the team, actually we are playing much better compared to the seasons before,” said the player who turns out for Soccer Queens in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) women’s Premier League.