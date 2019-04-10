Athletics team for continental championships

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Team Kenya has intensified training ahead of the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Under-20 and Under-18 Championships slated for April 16 to 20 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The team of 54 athletes named by Athletics Kenya (AK), two weeks ago has been in residential camp at the Rosters Hotel along Thika Road before departing for the West Africa nation on Saturday.

There are 23 athletes in the Under-18 team and 31 in the U20 team who will take part in the two events that will run parallel in Abidjan.

Of immediate concern to the coaches is the injury sustained by U20 national champion Agnes Chebet, who will not be fit in time for the championships, a source has told People Sport.

Her place has since been taken by junior world Cross Country winner Beatrice Chebet who has been given a world card, she will partner with Dolphin Omare.

The camp has been locked with uncertainties after more than five athletes were given wild cards much to the dismay of the deserved athletes, who had finished in the top two automatic qualifying positions during the national trials.

Francis Kipkorir and Victor Chepkwony in the boys’ U20 5,000m were the other athletes who were crying foul after being left out of the team

Leonard Ruto, U20 boys steeplechase and Nancy Chelegat in the U20 girls 800m are some of the athletes who were locked out of the championships.

“I hope justice will be done so that I can be in the team for Ivory Coast, all I want to do is represent my country,” said Ruto.

Omare, a Form Four student was yet another athlete who had been unceremoniously kicked out of the team, but was later reinstated due to persistent uproar. She had finished second during the national trails.

“I have been training for this opportunity for a long time now, I want to show everyone what I can do,” said Omare who is eyeing her first international experience.

World U20 5,00m champion Edward Zakayo, Leonard Bett, Lydia Jeruto and Samuel Chebole are some of the beneficiaries of the wild cards.