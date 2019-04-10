Harambee Stars players finally paid for 2019 Afcon qualification

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) yesterday paid the national team players their outstanding allowances that date back to the Sierra Leone match two years ago with the top earners pocketing Sh900,000.

The allowances range from a low of Sh180,000 for those who featured in one Africa Cup of Nations qualifier to Sh900,000 for those who played in all the five qualifying matches.

The development comes after the federation received Sh219 million from the Ministry of Sports to facilitate the national team’s preparations for the biennial tournament, set to take place in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

Harambee Stars, who will be returning to the Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004, registered two wins a similar number of defeats and single draw to reach the finals in Egypt.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa says the allocation of the allowances is guided by the newly drafted contracts for the national team players. Players who have played all the five qualifying games starting from the 2-1 defeat against Sierra Leone in June 2017 were the biggest beneficiaries.

“We want to exhibit transparent and professionalism in the exercise. That the players have received all their allowances for the games played. I can confirm that the money has been sent to the players with the highest getting a cool Sh900,000,” Mwendwa said on Tuesday.

A senior foreign-based player who was involved in all the qualifying matches has confirmed of the development terming it a big motivation for the teammates.

“This is like a jackpot for the national team, I am happy to see players taking home over Sh350,000 for playing in two games, the precedent has been set, my prayer is that the federation never looks back in terms of allowances in future assignments,” said the player.

Stars French coach Sebastian Migne will next month lead his 26-man squad for a three-week pre-tournament training camp in Paris before leaving for Cairo to compete in the 24-team event.