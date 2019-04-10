Magistrate fights to get fair trial at Machakos court

Embattled Nyeri magistrate Maisy Pauline Omungala yesterday staged a spirited battle before a packed Machakos court hoping to set ground for what she believes would be a fair trial.

She is accused of masterminding the killing of her city based lawyer husband Robert Chesang on February 17 at their Moke Estate apartment in Lukenya, Machakos county. She is charged alongside Richard Lorunyei Moru, Laurence Lempesi and Peter Muendo Mbithi of shooting Chesang.

Neutral community

When the charges were read to her, she refused to take plea and requested judge David Kemei to recuse himself from hearing the case, saying he would be biased as he hails from her late husband’s rural area. “I wish this case be moved to another judge not of my husband’s community but of another neutral community. Perception is just as important.”

The magistrate also claimed she had been receiving text messages on her phone warning her she was a sure candidate to the gallows.

Her lawyer Odero asked the court to seriously consider the reservations before the case goes to full hearing.

But in response State counsel Cliff Machogu poured cold water on the application, claiming the magistrate’s prayer bordered on wild allegations with the intention to stall the course of justice.

Four deny charges

Justice Kemei said there was no harm on the side of the accused taking plea and having the other issues looked into afterwards.

She also raised objection to plans of transferring her from the Athi River Police Station where she is currently detained to the Machakos GK Prison claiming she would meet people she convicted to jail while she was stationed at the Kangundo Law Courts.

Eventually, they all denied the charges. The magistrate was detained at the Athi River Police Station while her co-accused will remain at the Machakos GK Prison until May 29, when bail application will be determined. -KNA