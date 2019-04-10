New Chinese envoy presents credentials to President Uhuru

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday received credentials of the new Chinese ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng at State House, Nairobi.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy President William Ruto, Head of the Civil Service Joseph Kinyua and Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

The envoy pledged to promote mutual respect and benefit for both countries. “I will try my best to ensure our friendly cooperation remains stronger.”

Wu, who arrived in the country two weeks ago, is also the Permanent Representative of China to the UNEP and the UN-Habitat.

Fields of capacity

Uhuru welcomed the envoy in the country, saying: “I look to you as a friend and somebody whom we will work closely to ensure that we achieve our objectives.”

Wu, who takes over from Liu Xianfa, has committed to strengthen further Kenya-China cooperation, particularly on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“The BRI is expected to increase Kenya’s agricultural exports to China and enhance the two countries collaboration in the fields of capacity building, infrastructure, digital and smart cities,” he said in an erlier statement.

Wu said he believes that African people’s vision for a prosperous continent will be fulfilled through pursuit of mutual benefit.