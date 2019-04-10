Pastor Ng’ang’a charged with Sh3.6m fraud

Controversial televangelist James Ng’ang’a was yesterday charged with fraudulently obtaining Sh3.6 million after he lost a bid to stop his prosecution.

Appearing before Milimani chief magistrate Martha Mutuku, he denied the charge and was released on a Sh1 million bond and a surety of the same amount or an alternative Sh500,000 cash bail.

Ng’ang’a was arrested on April 3 and detained at the Central Police Station, where he was interrogated before being freed on a police cash bail with instructions he surrender at court.

Residential building

The pastor is charged that on April 6, 2016, at Neno Evangelism Church office on Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, he obtained Sh3.6 million from Wickson Njoroge Mwathi by falsely pretending he was in a position to lease to him a residential building on plot number 7792/25 and 7792/26 in Karen.

He was charged after his lawyers led by Charles Ongoto and Cliff Oduk unsuccessfully applied in the High Court to stop his prosecution. The court rejected the application and directed that Ng’ang’a appear before the lower court for plea taking.

In their submissions, the lawyers told Justice James Makau the dispute is civil and that they were seeking orders to stop his arraignment, pending the hearing and determination of the petition where he had sought orders seeking to restrain the DPP and DCI from arresting and charging him.

“The dispute between the petitioner and respondent involving two properties is about a breach of lease agreement,” said Oduk.

He also informed the court that the pastor had been summoned by police and was meant to appear before court yesterday. Njoroge accuses the televangelist of refusing to repay him after he breached the lease agreement. The matter at the lower court will be mentioned on April 24.