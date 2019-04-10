Court allows State to revive appeal against group

The Court of Appeal yesterday allowed the State to revive its 14-year-old dispute with 642 members of Wilson Mutumba Women Group, who are claiming ownership of more than 28 hectares of land in Nairobi’s South C estate.

The land currently holds 595 maisonettes worth Sh2 billion that are occupied by security personnel. Attorney General Paul Kihara is required to kick-start the appeal by the Inspector General of Police and the Commissioner of Lands within seven days.

The appeal is challenging an order of prohibition issued by retired High Court judge Joseph Nyamu on May 2, 2008 blocking the eviction of the group members.

It should be filed within 30 days to facilitate hearing of the case. The group had filed a judicial review application on May 25, 2005 claiming it was allocated the public land and issued with a lease on December 18, 1990. The group claimed it was sponsored to construct 300 residential houses but the project was abandoned after a disagreement between the government and the donor.

Thereafter, the members allocated themselves the incomplete housing units but on May 20, 2005, Lang’ata police boss allegedly evicted them and arrested some of them.

Despite getting orders stopping their eviction, the government proceeded with the development of the housing units for security agencies.

“The weight of the matters raised are of immense public interest and may never go away unless the underlying or substantive issues of land ownership are properly addressed and adjudicated upon,” Appellate Judge Martha Koome said, noting that an appeal that was filed on October 27, 2011 has never been heard owing to technical hurdles.

She said the group members had suffered delay and inconvenience of attending court to defend their rights during the prolonged duration of pursuing justice.