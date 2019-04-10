Stakeholders join efforts to curb teenage pregnancies

Charles Muasya and Simon Nthusia @PeopleDailyKe

Health and Education stakeholders in Lower Eastern region have stepped up efforts to address rising cases of teenage pregnancies that deny girls an education.

The stakeholders in Makueni and Kitui counties are promoting uptake of family planning in the region, among other mitigation measures.

A spot check in the two counties showed that five to 10 cases of teenage-related pregnancies are reported to local education offices daily.

In Kibwezi sub-county, Makueni, at least 50 cases are pending in court against teachers, civil servants, traders and security officers, who have been implicated in impregnating schoolgirls.

Kibwezi Education officer Kennedy Marora said: “In the last six months almost 200 primary and secondary school girls have had their education disrupted owing to pregnancy.”

He said a ‘girl-child pregnancies’ social media forum comprising security, education, health, county and national government officials has been formed to monitor and report incidents that contribute to the vice. Parents were encouraged to send girls back to school after childbirth.

In Kitui, health officials are using peer groups to promote uptake of family planning, especially among the youth. County health promotion officer Beatrice Charles said the county has embraced the use of peer youth groups as family planning champions to reach the vulnerable groups.