Kabogo liable for Sh100m in damages after land case

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo and two other parties will now be held personally liable for recovery of Sh100 million imposed on a firm associated with him.

Kabogo, alongside two directors of Acres and Holmes Limited: Esther Gitau and Patrick Kamau, will be required to pay the Sh100 million fine imposed on Caroget Investment Limited by the court. The ruling was issued on April 4.

Businessman Nayan Patel in 2017, through his firm Aster Holdings Limited, won a Sh3.5 billion land dispute case, in which Caroget had also claimed ownership.

Justice Elijah Obaga of the Environment and Land Court declared Aster Holding as the sole and lawfully registered owner of the said property and ordered Caroget, which is allegedly owned by Kabogo, to pay Aster firm Sh100 million as damages for the suit.

On October 31, 2017, Justice Obaga ordered Kabogo to pay Patel,who owns the 7.5-acre land in Westlands, the damages for illegal possession and trespassing, bringing to an end a 10-year tussle for the plot. Patel moved to court last year to have Kabogo and the two others held liable for recovery of the fine imposed on Caroget, saying he could not locate assets of the said company.

In his application, the businessman claimed he had tried to locate the assets of Caroget with a view to executing the judgment but was unable to do so as neither the registered office of the company nor its assets could be traced.

He wanted the orders against Caroget to apply directly to Kabogo and the other directors by lifting the corporate veil of the company.

But on June 7, last year, Kabogo opposed an application to be summoned to court, saying he is not a director of Caroget. This was despite him having appeared before Justice Obaga for cross-examination as the firm’s director.

The Judge noted that although the company is a separate legal entity from its shareholders and subscribers, in some instances the shareholders or directors should be personally liable for the corporation’s actions or debts.

Obaga said Kabogo lied under oath to be a director of Caroget.

“By claiming he was a Director of the respondent, which he was not, Kabogo was being dishonest and was out to cover the respondent from the eyes of equity,” ruled the Judge. Patel, through his lawyer Cohen Amanya, said it had been discovered that Caroget directors were Esther Njeri Gitau and Acres and Holmes Limited, in which Kabogo is a director. The judge agreed with the claim.