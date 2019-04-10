Mutyambai holds first meet with officers

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai yesterday held a lengthy closed-door meeting with directors of National Police Service (NPS) at his Jogoo House office.

Mutyambai is said to have used his first meeting with the senior officers to assure them of total cooperation and allay fears of redeployment.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspectors General of Police Edward Mbugua and Noor Gabow of Kenya Police and Administration Police Service, respectively.

During the meeting that largely dwelt on mandates of the respective directorates and extensively inclined on outlining tasks at hand, Mutyambai was reportedly firm on delivery and creation of synergy within the service.

“The IG outlined his expectations. However, he was firm on commensurate delivery,” said a senior officer. Mutyambai is expected to meet regional police commanders in coming weeks.